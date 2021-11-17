Officials mark completion of $1.1B I-39/90 reconstruction

State officials marked the completion of a $1.1 billion, 45-mile reconstruction of Interstate 39/90 during an event in Janesville on Wednesday.

Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson, Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther and other officials celebrated the completion of the project on time and under budget.

“It’s exciting to see the incredible improvements made to this corridor,” Evers said in a statement. “I-39/90 serves as a gateway to Wisconsin creating a vital link for tourism and the transport of goods and commerce to and from the state.”

Work began in 2015 on the reconstruction of I-39/90, which widened many sections of the roadway between Madison and the Illinois border.

The project widened the interstate from four to six lanes along most of the project area and a section of the interstate through Janesville from four to eight lanes.

The project overall reconfigured 11 interchanges, installing three diverging diamond interchanges and three roundabouts. The project also replaced 104 bridges and box culverts — including work to replace and raise the Rock River bridges in Edgerton. Crews also added to truck-parking spaces at rest areas in Janesville and Beloit and added new park and ride lots in Janesville and Edgerton.

Some remaining work on the project at the I-39/90 and I-43/Wisconsin Highway 81 interchange in Beloit is scheduled to wrap up in early December. Restoration work, including bridge staining and adding permanent pavement markings and polymer overlays, is scheduled for this spring.

“It was clear that I-39/90 improvements would drive economic growth and vitality to Wisconsin,” said Thompson. “I want to thank the leadership from the communities that worked cooperatively with us throughout this project. Their input and support helped make this project a success.”