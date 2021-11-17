Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / State awards MEP bids for $48M Kohl Center renovation, addition (access required)

State awards MEP bids for $48M Kohl Center renovation, addition (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] November 17, 2021 3:50 pm

State officials have picked three contractors to perform more than $10 million in MEP work on an expansion and renovation of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Kohl Center.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo