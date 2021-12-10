Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Construction / State picks architects for $96.3M technology center at UW-Green Bay (access required)

State picks architects for $96.3M technology center at UW-Green Bay (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] December 10, 2021 3:36 pm

State officials have picked Engberg Anderson Architects and Houston-based Shepley Bulfinch to design a $96.3 million technology center for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo