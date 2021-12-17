Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Nate Beck, [email protected] December 17, 2021 2:37 pm

State officials on Thursday awarded J.H. Findorff a $53.2 million contract for the construction of a new Madison juvenile treatment center that's part of a plan to close the Lincoln Hills facility in northern Wisconsin.

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

