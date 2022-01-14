Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / TDR People / Heiberger becomes minority owner at Hoffman

Heiberger becomes minority owner at Hoffman

By: Daily Reporter Staff January 14, 2022 11:32 am

Julie Heiberger

Julie Heiberger, who joined the team at Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction in 1998, has become the newest minority owner at the firm. A senior project architect and the religious market leader at Hoffman, Heiberger joins the ownership team that includes Sam Statz, president and majority owner, and six other minority owners.

Heiberger’s expertise centers around designing sustainable not-for-profit senior living and women’s religious facilities that support the latest care models and industry trends. She is a member of the American Institute of Architects, the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards and is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professional. Several of her projects have earned national recognition, including one that received an Award of Excellence from the Design Build Institute of America.

Heiberger received her Master of Architecture from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she also served as an adjunct professor of architecture.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo