Heiberger becomes minority owner at Hoffman

Julie Heiberger, who joined the team at Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction in 1998, has become the newest minority owner at the firm. A senior project architect and the religious market leader at Hoffman, Heiberger joins the ownership team that includes Sam Statz, president and majority owner, and six other minority owners.

Heiberger’s expertise centers around designing sustainable not-for-profit senior living and women’s religious facilities that support the latest care models and industry trends. She is a member of the American Institute of Architects, the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards and is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professional. Several of her projects have earned national recognition, including one that received an Award of Excellence from the Design Build Institute of America.

Heiberger received her Master of Architecture from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she also served as an adjunct professor of architecture.