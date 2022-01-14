Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Wisconsin to get $45M for bridge projects this year from infrastructure bill (access required)

Wisconsin to get $45M for bridge projects this year from infrastructure bill (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] January 14, 2022 3:09 pm

Wisconsin stands to receive $45 million this year for bridge projects as part of money set aside for bridge construction in the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill approved last fall.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo