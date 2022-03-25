Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
C.D. Smith offers $9.3M low-bid for ventilation upgrades at Milwaukee detention facility (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] March 25, 2022 12:08 pm

Fond du Lac's C.D. Smith Construction is the low-bidder with a $9.3 million offer on a project to upgrade ventilation at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility.

