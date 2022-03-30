Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Bridgetower Media Newswires March 30, 2022 11:39 am

The Metropolitan Airports Commission is looking at a roughly $2.4 million expense to repair the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s Silver Ramp, a $240 million structure that opened less than two years ago.

