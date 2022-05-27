Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commentary / 3-WIRE OR 4-WIRE?: Dryer and cooking unit circuits (access required)

3-WIRE OR 4-WIRE?: Dryer and cooking unit circuits (access required)

By: Associated Press May 27, 2022 6:49 am

In past code cycles, changes were made to branch circuits that serve dryers and cooking units. Some older rules effected dryer and range branch circuits, including air conditioning condensing units, where type SE cable with aluminum conductors was the preferred wiring method. All that can present challenges to electricians and service technicians that are unaware of the background of these circuits and may require different applications and remedies required while working on these types of existing circuits today.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo