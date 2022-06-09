Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / ‘Diverging diamond’ interchange on I-94 near stadium would lower project costs (access required)

‘Diverging diamond’ interchange on I-94 near stadium would lower project costs (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 9, 2022 12:32 pm

A rendering depicting the “diverging diamond” interchange Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials are considering for the interchange of Interstate 94 and State Highway 175 near American Family Field. WisDOT had originally proposed building a much larger interchange there, one that would cost between $70 million and $90 million more. (Rendering courtesy of WisDOT)

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo