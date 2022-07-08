Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Michigan panel wants details on Great Lakes oil tunnel plan (access required)

Michigan panel wants details on Great Lakes oil tunnel plan (access required)

By: Associated Press July 8, 2022 7:26 am

A Michigan regulatory panel said Thursday that it needs more information about safety risks before it can rule on Enbridge Energy's plan to extend an oil pipeline through a tunnel beneath a waterway linking two of the Great Lakes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo