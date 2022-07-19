Andres elected president of Wisconsin Architects Foundation

Jody Andres of Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction has been elected president of the Wisconsin Architects Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Institute for Architects Wisconsin chapter.

Andres will serve a one-year term as president during his three-year term on the WAF board of directors, leading the board as it continues to improve existing programs and find new opportunities to promote architecture while fostering young talent in joining the profession.

Andres works as Hoffman’s K-12 market leader and is a senior project architect.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Andres is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design accredited professional, past president of AIA Wisconsin and has served as a regional representative for the North Central States to the AIA Strategic Council.

Andres has more than 25 years of experience in the design and construction industry, including his work as a project architect on Northland Pines High School in Eagle River. The Northland Pines project was the first LEED Gold public high school in the world, Wisconsin’s first LEED certified school project and the eighth LEED certified school project in the world.

WAF offers a number of scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin students who are pursuing architectural studies out-of-state at NAAB or CACB-accredited Schools of Architecture. The foundation recently began its Dream Spaces campaign, committing to increasing diversity within the profession and helping those who are typically underrepresented in its ranks, providing a full-tuition scholarship for one Wisconsin resident to attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning.