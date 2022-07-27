Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Reporter Staff July 27, 2022 1:25 pm

Dane County officials announced plans Wednesday to provide Middleton with $ 1 million for the construction of the next North Mendota Trail.

