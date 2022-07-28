Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Dan Shaw, [email protected] July 28, 2022 1:04 pm

Despite recent rounds of reform, complaints linger over how long it takes state officials to turn around reviews of commercial-building projects. Now a new legislative committee composed of lawmakers and representatives of the design and construction industries is taking a fresh look at the matter.

