U-Haul plans to build new facility in Kaukauna (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff August 3, 2022 2:43 pm

U-Haul plans to build a retail, moving and self-storage facility in Kaukauna after the company's recent 4.66-acre land acquisition at 1550 Arbor Way.

