Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / TDR People / Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council name Kent Miller president, business manager (access required)

Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council name Kent Miller president, business manager (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff August 17, 2022 11:44 am

The Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council has appointed Kent Miller as its next president and business manager.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo