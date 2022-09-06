Kropp becomes newly licensed architect for Samuels Group

The Samuels Group has announced that Henry Kropp successfully completed his Architectural Registration Exam, adding another architect to the staff.

The road to becoming a licensed architect is an extensive process of experience hours, exams and state documentation. The ARE is administered by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards and is designed to evaluate various facets of architectural practice such as practice management, project management, planning, design, and development.

Kropp joined the organization in 2008 after completing his Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Throughout his career at the Samuels Group, Kropp has worked on a diverse range of projects, including the Cloverbelt Credit Union Headquarters, Howard Young Medical Center, St. Vincent Bi-Plane Addition and Remodel, Wausau West Planetarium, Athletic Park Renovation, Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum Addition, and more.