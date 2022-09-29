Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Ethan Duran September 29, 2022 1:29 pm

There were around 3,200 more people working in construction in the metro Milwaukee area than there were in August of 2021, an analysis from the Associated General Contractors of America showed. 

About Ethan Duran

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

