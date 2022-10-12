Gehl shares his life-long construction expertise

Brandon Gehl was born into the construction industry.

He graduated from high school early in order to begin his career working in an operating engineers’ union pre-apprenticeship. Soon after, he switched to a carpentry apprentice program.

He started as apprentice, then journeyman and eventually worked his way up the ladder as a foreman. After completing the four-year program, he decided to move forward as a superintendent.

Gehl joined Mortenson in 2006 and since that time he has worked on a number of notable health care projects, including the Froedtert Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus in Wauwatosa.

In 2016, Gehl was the carpenter foreman on the $3.5 million Froedtert Health Simulation Center project. The 12,000-square-foot facility houses three simulation environments: an inpatient room, operating room and a trauma and critical care room.

All of the simulation rooms have video recording capabilities to review and learn after patient care scenarios are complete. The simulation center is a safety resource for Froedtert’s entire health network, where teams practice working and communicating together in a safe, controlled environment.

The teams used computerized, lifelike mannequins and sometimes actors to practice decision-making in a changeable, real-time environment. The most important aspect of every simulation occurs after the event via an in-depth debriefing led by a subject matter expert and a facilitator. The simulation space is integral to training the staff who care for patients on the campus.

While working on the simulation center, Gehl was recognized by his project manager with a Pinnacle Award. Mortenson’s Pinnacle Award program encourages customers to recognize team members for their expertise, ingenuity, or for being exceptional on the job site. Team members who receive an award can then pass it on to anyone they work with.

As a seasoned leader within Mortenson, Gehl serves as mentor to a number of young team members, sharing his time and experience to help them grow and advance their careers.