Hager pedals his way to meaningful construction career

Ben Hager was just a boy when he first realized that construction was in his blood.

He helped remodel his childhood home, and the only real challenge was getting material back from the lumber yard on his Schwinn bicycle and jury-rigged trailer.

Hager, who was 13 at the time, still shows that same tenacity today on job sites.

“I love to solve challenges, particularly when the solution is open for interpretation or when someone suggests it can’t be done,” said Hager, project executive at Findorff.

Hager earned a degree in construction management from Northern Michigan University and joined Findorff in 2005, shortly after receiving his diploma.

At the time, current Findorff President and CEO Jim Yehle was the project manager in charge of building the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.

“I was looking to get a group together who loved to build large structures, particularly health care facilities,” Yehle said. “I knew I wanted Ben on the team. He has incredible preconstruction insight and a knack for tackling tough-to-solve issues.”

Now at Findorff for nearly two decades, Hager has overseen many notable projects before, during and post-construction. His portfolio includes health care projects such as the Stoughton Hospital, SSM Health and UW Health. He served as project manager on Madison College’s Gateway and Ingenuity buildings on the Truax campus.

“Ben’s impressive reputation for problem-solving and creative thinking make him an exceptional contributor on these high-rise residential properties,” said Luke Hutchins, director of project management at Findorff.

Hutchins, who is one of the driving forces behind securing work for Findorff outside the Midwest, is grateful for Hager’s dedication to oversee complex, challenging projects.

“I trust Ben completely to carry the ball on these tough projects,” he said. “I know we’ll be on time and on budget with him at the helm.”