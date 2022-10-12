Green builds on love of mentorship, collaboration

Charles Green loves mentoring others, whether it’s on job or through volunteer work.

Green, a project manager at Mortenson, has volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America for nearly two years. He spends much of his time mentoring and tutoring kids, but also gets them out of their neighborhood bubbles to experience new things.

Some examples include taking his “littles” out for ice cream, boating on Lake Michigan with the South Shore Yacht Club, playing board games and drinking hot chocolate at Starbucks.

Additionally, Green volunteers every year at STEM events for middle and high schoolers and works hard to recruit a diverse array of college students to Mortenson.

When Green is not helping to mentor future leaders, he can be found building health care projects. His background working with medical researchers contributes to his core belief that health care construction can help save lives.

Green spent two years working with a team at the Medical College of Wisconsin, studying sickle cell patients and how to improve care. Their research was published in the Blood Advances Medical Journal and his name can be found listed as a co-author.

“The camaraderie that comes from a team pulling together to complete complex projects is truly unique,” Green said. “Pulling together everyone’s individual skills, talents and desires in just the right way can create the most fun atmospheres. Seeing a job complete successfully is one thing, knowing that each member of the team was able to utilize their strengths and even build on those.”

Green has worked on a number of notable projects, including the Center for Advanced Care at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin and Lodge Kohler. He has also finished dozens of renovations for both Froedtert and Advocate Aurora. Green has also completed inpatient pharmacy renovations at both Froedtert and St. Luke’s Medical Center — the two largest hospitals in Milwaukee County.