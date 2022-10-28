Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Changes to the 2023 National Electric Code (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires October 28, 2022 11:13 am

Mid-September, I was in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, attending the International Association of Electrical Inspectors (I.A.E.I.) Western Section Meeting where the new 2023 NEC took center stage with a majority of the topics discussed. In the next few Code Corner columns, I will try to arm you with understanding of some of the more significant changes so that you can be ready, if and when, your local jurisdiction adopts it.

