Wisconsin to get $1.4M in EPA air monitoring grants (access required)

By: Ethan Duran November 4, 2022 11:32 am

Wisconsin is one of 37 states that will receive a total of $53.4 million in air monitoring grants from the federal government with a focus on underserved communities disproportionately affected by pollution.

