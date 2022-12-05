New hires at Hoffman include senior designer, PM, job captain, office manager

Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction has announced that Brian Sternberg, Jerry Gmeiner, Dan Pecor and Therese Flaherty have joined its team.

Sternberg brings 12 years of design experience to his senior designer role at Hoffman, where he is involved in all components of a project, from pre-planning through project completion, including working closely with project architects to produce design documents. Sternberg earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

As a project manager at Hoffman, Gmeiner is responsible for overall project coordination from managing the construction process to meeting budget, schedule and quality goals for clients. He brings 19 years of project management experience in commercial construction to his new role at Hoffman. Gmeiner received his project management certificate from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Pecor joins the Hoffman team as a senior job captain with more than 35 years of design experience. In his new role, Pecor will work closely with project architects and designers and be primarily responsible for contract documents and interdisciplinary coordination. Pecor earned his associate’s degree in architecture and industrial models and technology from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

Flaherty is Hoffman’s new office manager/receptionist. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Flaherty has 23 years of experience in customer relations and client services.