Hoffman adds risk manager, project administrator, field engineer

Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction has announced the additions of Shelly Bradley, Greg Gerbers and Jeremy Jansen to its team.

Gerbers brings nearly 20 years of law/risk management experience to his role at Hoffman after spending the past five years as risk manager for Brown County. A graduate of Marquette Law School, he is responsible for Hoffman’s legal and risk management efforts to ensure the company is compliant in day-to-day business activities and when taking on new work.

As project administrator, Bradley works on overall coordination of projects, ranging from management of the construction process and schedule and quality of the completed project. Bradley has more than 30 years of experience in the construction industry and was previously employed at Hoffman from 1991-2007.

Jansen has made the move from intern to field engineer at Hoffman. A graduate of Fox Valley Technical College with an associate degree in Construction Management, Jansen has focused primarily on the referendum projects at the Clintonville Public School District.