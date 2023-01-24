Four promoted at Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction

Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction has promoted four members of its design staff.

Jon Rynish was promoted to senior project architect. Rynish has been with Hoffman for five years. He recently played a key role in the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration large-scale renovation project in La Crosse, as well as the new Prospera Credit Union branch in Appleton.

Kurt Peeters has also been promoted to senior project architect. Peeters has been with Hoffman for four years and was the architect for various referendum projects for the School District of Manawa and Clintonville Public School District, as well as the Tom’s Drive-In and Holidays Pub & Grill project in Appleton. He is currently working on the Tomorrow River School District referendum project in Amherst.

Aaron Gafner has been promoted to senior project designer. Gafner was a member of the Prospera Credit Union project team in Appleton and is currently working on The Blue at the Trails development in Kimberly. He has been with Hoffman for eight years.

Also promoted to senior project designer, AJ Weiskopf has been involved in several key projects, including the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, the Clintonville Public School District and the 130 Main Street development in Menasha. Weiskopf has been with Hoffman for four years.