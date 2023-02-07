Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Evers to propose local sales tax hikes to fund government (access required)

Evers to propose local sales tax hikes to fund government (access required)

By: Associated Press February 7, 2023 2:44 pm

Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that he will ask the Legislature to approve allowing counties and most large cities be able to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services, like police and fire protection and road repairs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo