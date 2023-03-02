Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press March 2, 2023 10:57 am

Northern Wisconsin land owners have asked a federal judge to order the removal of barricades set up by a Native American tribe in a decade-long dispute over roads it claims were illegally built on tribal land.

