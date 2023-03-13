Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press March 13, 2023 2:48 pm

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking at a new Mississippi River restoration project, starting with a 39-mile stretch near Memphis, that could help save threatened and endangered aquatic animals.

