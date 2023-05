TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $15,697,740

AWARDED TO: Stark Pavement Corporation, Brookfield

PROJECT: Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) May “23” Highway Letting 10, C Brookfield, Bluemound Rd, IH 94 to East County Line, USH 018: Excavation, Base, HMA Pavement, Asphaltic Surface, Curb and Gutter, Sidewalk, Storm Sewer, Pavement Marking, Signs, Traffic Signals.

2. AMOUNT: $5,195,705

AWARDED TO: Lunda Construction Company, Black River Falls

PROJECT: WisDOT May “23” Highway Letting 22, Black River Falls – Tomah, B-27-039 & 043 Eb/B-27-040 & 044 Wb, IH 094: Excavation, Base, Concrete Pavement, HMA Pavement, Curb and Gutter, Cable Barrier, Guardrail, Pavement Marking, Bridge Rehabilitation, Bridge Painting.

3. AMOUNT: $3,974,760

AWARDED TO: Payne & Dolan, Inc., Waukesha

PROJECT: WisDOT May “23” Highway Letting 12, Caledonia – Oak Creek, Linwood Rd to E Oakwood Rd, STH 038: Sidewalk, Storm Sewer, Beam Guard, Signs, Pavement Marking, Traffic Signals, Retaining Wall, Structure Rehab.

4. AMOUNT: $3,860,563

AWARDED TO: Vinton Construction Company, Manitowoc

PROJECT: WisDOT May “23” Highway Letting 4, IH 94 East West Freeway, Moorland I/C, IH 094: Excavation, Base, HMA Pavement, Asphaltic Surface, Curb and Gutter, Sidewalk, Storm Sewer, Guardrail, Fencing, Signs, Pavement Marking, Street Lights, Traffic Signals, Bridge Rehabilitations.

5. AMOUNT: $2,297,366

AWARDED TO: Kopplin & Kinas Co., Inc., Green Lake

PROJECT: City of Wautoma, Waupaca Street Reconstruction

6. AMOUNT: $2,224,276

AWARDED TO: Monarch Paving Company, Amery

PROJECT: WisDOT May “23” Highway Letting 25, Wabasha – Durand, Mn/Wi St Ln to 100′ S of STH 35 S, STH 025: Base, HMA Pavement, Asphaltic Surface, Sidewalk, Pavement Marking, Bridge Deck Overlays.

7. AMOUNT: $1,794,963

AWARDED TO: Earth, Inc., Arpin

PROJECT: WisDOT May “23” Highway Letting 21, C Marshfield, S Lincoln Avenue, West 5th Street to Adler Road, LOC STR: Grading, Base, Concrete Pavement, Asphalt Pavement, Culvert Pipe, Storm Sewer, Curb and Gutter, Sidewalk, Signs, Pavement Markings, Water Main, Sanitary Sewer.

8. AMOUNT: $1,532,115

AWARDED TO: A.W. Oakes and Son Incorporated, Racine

PROJECT: City of Kenosha, TID #33 – Theater Terrace Improvements

9. AMOUNT: $1,448,585

AWARDED TO: MJ Construction, Inc., Milwaukee

PROJECT: City of Milwaukee, Building Sanitary Sewer Lateral Replacement & Lead Service Line Replacement

10. AMOUNT: $1,016,248

AWARDED TO: Pieper Electric, Inc., New Berlin

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Re-Bid – VoIP and Member Safety Upgrades, Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove, Department of Veteran Affairs, Town of Dover