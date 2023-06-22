GIRL POWER (PHOTOS)

Miron Construction welcomed nearly 30 female students to its Neenah headquarters for the seventh annual Build Like a Girl event on June 15. The day-long program showcased opportunities for women in the construction industry and hopes to combat both the severe lack of women in the field and the skills gap affecting the construction industry. The free event is open to seventh to 10th-grade girls interested in learning about careers in construction. The day included conversations with women in the industry, a tour of an active project site and discussions surrounding topics such as typical wages in the industry, apprenticeship opportunities and safety. (Photos courtesy of Miron Construction)