Wisconsin approves two battery projects to store 175MW of solar plant energy

Madison-based Alliant Energy on Wednesday announced the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin approved two battery energy storage projects in Grant and Wood counties. This greenlights construction for battery projects, which will hold a combined total of 175 megawatts.

Battery storage systems hold energy produced by renewables such as solar and wind and let people access electricity when the sun isn’t shining, or the wind stops blowing.

David de Leon, president of Alliant’s Wisconsin energy company, said in a news release the systems will enhance grid reliability and flexibility for providing energy to customers.

“These projects are another step toward achieving our clean energy goals while enabling a more resilient and cost-effective energy future. We are excited to break ground on these innovative battery projects and look forward to the benefits and enhanced value these systems will deliver to our customers,” de Leon added.

Crews will break ground on both battery projects in early 2024, Alliant officials said. The Wood County project, located in the town of Saratoga, is expected to be operational by the end of 2024. The Grant County project in the town of Potosi is expected to be operational by mid-2025, officials added.

When complete, the systems will have capacity to power over 80,000 homes for four hours and 100,000 homes for four hours respectively, officials said. Alliant officials said they selected North Carolina-based FlexGen to provide energy management system and battery energy storage equipment.

Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen, said the projects represent “an incredibly important step” toward a more intelligent and resilient grid.

“Battery energy storage resources are the key to the future of our infrastructure, and FlexGen is proud to deliver industry-leading services and value to our partner Alliant Energy and the customers it serves,” Pegler added.

Alliant’s goals are to bring Wisconsin carbon dioxide emissions down to a net-zero through a series of statewide solar projects and to use cleaner and more efficient energy sources under its Clean Energy Vision, officials said. Company officials said they hope to have net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. Having battery storage aligns with these goals, officials added.

Alliant wants to add around 1,100 MW of solar energy to the state’s grid by the end of 2024. In 2022, the company completed three projects which are operational in Grant, Wood and Rock Counties. Nine more are under construction in the southern half of the state.