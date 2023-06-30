Milwaukee approves site plan for Foxtown Landing, downtown dog park

Plans for Foxtown Brewing taproom and a dog park along the river in the city’s downtown advanced as Milwaukee officials approved a separate plan.

Foxtown Brewing plans to build a 28,000-square foot, three story development on the west side of the Milwaukee River on Plankinton Avenue between West Clybourn Street and East Saint Paul Avenue, according to development plans. Dubbed “Foxtown Landing,” the project includes a café, tap room, distillery, events space, patio and terrace spaces. The project will also expand the existing Milwaukee Riverwalk system, plans showed.

The Milwaukee Plan Commission voted unanimously to approve site plans for the taproom and a separate off-leash dog park directly under the Interstate 794 overpass.

According to developers’ plans, the dog park will include a 3,500-square-foot dog run and an 18,000-square-foot dog run.

Adding a dog park to the area has been part of the city’s 2010 Downtown Area Plan, Greg Patin, a planning and development manager for the Department of City Development, said at the meeting. The vacant was a “missing linchpin” of downtown redevelopment, he added.

Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District #21 (BID #21) and Historic Third Ward Business Improvement #2 (BID #2) are working with the private and public sector to fundraise development for the dog park, according to site plans.

In November, Fromm Nieman Brands signed on as a titling sponsor for the dog park. The park has been in planning since 2021.

GRAEF and Stephen Perry Smith Architects contributed to design for the dog park and tap room.