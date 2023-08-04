Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s multimillion-dollar construction project will start in May of 2024

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is poised to start construction in May of 2024 for a new theater fueled by private donations, according to an announcement from theater officials. Theater officials hope to have the Associated Bank Theater Center’s grand opening in fall of 2025.

Construction of a new complex, three performance spaces and a unified lobby is funded by a donation campaign called the Powering Milwaukee Campaign, theater officials said. The campaign is now 90% complete and the money will also be used to build a dedicated center to serve more than 20,000 students and expand an offsite production center.

Project includes reconstruction of the mainstage theater, including up to 650 seats, flexible configuration, a fly loft and better accessibility. The new mainstage will be called the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater. Theater officials also want to build a black box theater which will replace Steimke Studio and add more seating and a new lobby.

Hunzinger Construction will serve as general contractor for the project. Chamberlin LLC will serve as the owner’s representative.

The theater will continue to produce 12 plays, three of which will be produced off site, theater officials said. A series will be moved to the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield, two plays will move to the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. The play selection for 2024-25 will be announced in February, officials added.

In June, the Milwaukee rep announced it was 70% of the way to its building goal and needed $7.5 million to start construction.

The new theater, named the Associated Bank Theater Center, received $1 million from the Milwaukee Rep’s annual Curtain Call Ball and a $1.55 million donation from the Lubar Family to name The Lubar Family Donor Lounge, according to the theater website. Associated Bank won the naming rights to the theater by making a 20-year, $10 million sponsorship.