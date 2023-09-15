Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of September 18, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
|Date
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|18-Sep
|1:00 PM
|Madison
|GPC, MEP Bidders, University Health Services Floors 7-8 Renovation University Of Wisconsin-Madison
|864508-GPC 864506-MEP
|No
|18-Sep
|8:30 AM
|Virtual
|Fox Valley Technical College, Forced Entry Doors on Burn Tower
|864435
|Yes
|19-Sep
|9:00 AM
|Plymouth
|STC Bidders, Building Automation System Upgrades, Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Plymouth
|865881-STC
|No
|19-Sep
|9:00 AM
|South Milwaukee
|City of South Milwaukee, Ravine Siphon Replacement
|866486
|No
|19-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Portage Co.
|Portage County, RFI Solid Waste
|865452
|No
|19-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee Area Technical College, DMC Restroom Improvements C322, C324 A-B, C328, & C330
|867355
|Yes
|19-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Elkhorn
|Walworth County, Re-Bid-Judicial Center Security Upgrades
|865957
|No
|19-Sep
|10:00 AM
|West Allis
|City of West Allis, 2023-14 West Allis Department Roof Replacement
|866507
|Yes
|19-Sep
|1:30 PM
|Union Grove
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Food Service Equipment Replacement, Food Service & Warehouse, Southern Wisconsin Center, Department of Health Services, Union Grove
|863512-GPC 863514-MEP
|No
|20-Sep
|9:00 AM
|Waukesha
|Waukesha County, Janitorial Cleaning Services
|867435
|No
|20-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Oshkosh
|Bidders, Re-Bid – Multi-building Historic Homes Renovations, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|861256-GPC
|No
|20-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|STC Bidders, Cooling Coil Replacements, Kohl Center, University of Wisconsin – Madison
|861588-STC
|No
|20-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Franklin
|Milwaukee County, HOC Chillers Replacement
|867241
|Yes
|20-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Oak Creek
|Milwaukee Area Technical College, Welding Lab Fume Ventilation
|867807
|No
|20-Sep
|11:00 AM
|Malone
|Fond Du Lac County, Columbia Park Dredging
|866868
|No
|20-Sep
|11:00 AM
|Fairchild
|Eau Claire County, Re-Bid – Fairchild Senior Living Center Remodel
|865199
|Yes
|21-Sep
|10:00 AM
|Beloit
|Town of Beloit, Package #1 – Fire Station #2
|866934
|No
|22-Sep
|2:00 PM
|Kenosha
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Elevator Modernization, Student Center, University of Wisconsin – Parkside, Kenosha
|867347-GPC 867349-MEP
|No