Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of September 18, 2023

By: Rick Benedict//September 15, 2023//

Home>Pre-Bid Meetings>

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of September 18, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of September 18, 2023

By: Rick Benedict//September 15, 2023//

Listen to this article

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

Date Time  City Project  Project Center ID Mandatory
18-Sep 1:00 PM Madison GPC, MEP Bidders, University Health Services Floors 7-8 Renovation University Of Wisconsin-Madison 864508-GPC   864506-MEP No
18-Sep 8:30 AM Virtual Fox Valley Technical College,                                                               Forced Entry Doors on Burn Tower 864435 Yes
19-Sep 9:00 AM Plymouth STC Bidders, Building Automation System Upgrades, Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Plymouth 865881-STC No
19-Sep 9:00 AM South Milwaukee City of South Milwaukee,                                                        Ravine Siphon Replacement 866486 No
19-Sep 10:00 AM Portage Co. Portage County,                                                                       RFI Solid Waste 865452 No
19-Sep 10:00 AM Milwaukee Milwaukee Area Technical College, DMC Restroom Improvements C322, C324 A-B, C328, & C330 867355 Yes
19-Sep 10:00 AM Elkhorn Walworth County,                                                                       Re-Bid-Judicial Center Security Upgrades 865957 No
19-Sep 10:00 AM West Allis City of West Allis,                                                                   2023-14 West Allis Department Roof Replacement 866507 Yes
19-Sep 1:30 PM Union Grove GPC, MEP Bidders, Food Service Equipment Replacement, Food Service & Warehouse, Southern Wisconsin Center, Department of Health Services, Union Grove 863512-GPC   863514-MEP No
20-Sep 9:00 AM Waukesha Waukesha County,                                                            Janitorial Cleaning Services 867435 No
20-Sep 10:00 AM Oshkosh Bidders, Re-Bid – Multi-building Historic Homes Renovations, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 861256-GPC No
20-Sep 10:00 AM Madison STC Bidders, Cooling Coil Replacements, Kohl Center, University of Wisconsin – Madison 861588-STC No
20-Sep 10:00 AM Franklin Milwaukee County,                                                                       HOC Chillers Replacement 867241 Yes
20-Sep 10:00 AM Oak Creek Milwaukee Area Technical College,                                     Welding Lab Fume Ventilation 867807 No
20-Sep 11:00 AM Malone Fond Du Lac County,                                                         Columbia Park Dredging 866868 No
20-Sep 11:00 AM Fairchild Eau Claire County,                                                                             Re-Bid – Fairchild Senior Living Center Remodel 865199 Yes
21-Sep 10:00 AM Beloit Town of Beloit,                                                                     Package #1 – Fire Station #2 866934 No
22-Sep 2:00 PM Kenosha GPC, MEP Bidders, Elevator Modernization, Student Center, University of Wisconsin – Parkside, Kenosha 867347-GPC    867349-MEP No

Related Content

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of September 11, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

September 8, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of September 4, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

September 1, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of August 14, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

August 11, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of August 7, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

August 4, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 31, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

July 28, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 24, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

July 21, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles