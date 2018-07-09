Quantcast
Oak Creek aims to spend up to $30 million on business park, begin work in fall

Oak Creek aims to spend up to $30 million on business park, begin work in fall

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 9, 2018 3:30 pm

Oak Creek officials are looking to spend more than $20 million on a new business park that officials expect to draw in suppliers of the massive factory complex Foxconn Technology Group is building nearby in Racine County.

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

