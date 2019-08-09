Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / BANNER YEAR: Local 139 accuses Sunbelt of laying off workers to prevent unionization

BANNER YEAR: Local 139 accuses Sunbelt of laying off workers to prevent unionization

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com August 9, 2019 2:31 pm

Union officials say the equipment-rental firm Sunbelt Rentals has laid off workers at its office in Franksville in a "reorganization" aimed at frustrating attempts to unionize the shop.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo