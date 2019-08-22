Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2019 Women in Construction / For Breitlow, plumbing not just a pipe dream

For Breitlow, plumbing not just a pipe dream

By: Jimmy Nesbitt August 22, 2019 5:00 pm

When Christina Breitlow was a student at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, she switched majors several times.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo