Bill would ban use of coal-tar asphalt coatings
By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com
January 30, 2020
3:59 pm
The Daily Reporter - WI Construction News & Bids
isconsin lawmakers are looking to ban the use of coal-tar-based asphalt sealants, a material that’s often employed in pavement projects but is also blamed linked to cancer and pollution.
Recently introduced legislation, Senate Bill 716 and Assembly Bill 797, calls for a statewide ban on the use and sale of coal-tar-based sealants and other materials containing high levels of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs. PAHs are known to cause health troubles and environmental damage.
