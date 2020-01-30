Quantcast
Bill would ban use of coal-tar asphalt coatings

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com January 30, 2020 3:59 pm

isconsin lawmakers are looking to ban the use of coal-tar-based asphalt sealants, a material that’s often employed in pavement projects but is also blamed linked to cancer and pollution. Recently introduced legislation, Senate Bill 716 and Assembly Bill 797, calls for a statewide ban on the use and sale of coal-tar-based sealants and other materials containing high levels of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs. PAHs are known to cause health troubles and environmental damage.

