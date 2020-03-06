Wisconsin Center District outlines plans for expansion of convention center

Wisconsin Center District officials released plans on Friday for the long-proposed expansion of the downtown Milwaukee convention center, a project that could create more than 1,000 construction jobs and cost as much as $425 million.

The project is meant to add 112,000 square feet of space to the event space by building onto a parking lot at the southwest corner of West Kilbourn and Vel R. Phillips avenues. The Wisconsin Center District board sat down on Friday for a briefing on the project, a meeting that included an overview of the designs for the expansion and the project’s finances.

Wisconsin Center District CEO Marty Brooks said the expansion could provide about $100 million in construction wages — about $66.7 million in direct construction wages for 1,150 workers and another $33 million for a similar number of support workers. A joint venture of Gilbane and C.D. Smith is serving as the construction manager on the project, and Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects is designing the project with Atlanta-based CAA Icon.

The Center District board is expected to vote on a financing package for the project in early April. Preconstruction work is ongoing and is expected to run through Februrary 2021. Construction of the expansion itself could eventually wrap up in the second quarter of 2023.

