Milwaukee officials seek to build COVID-19 care facility on State Fair Park grounds

Milwaukee-area officials on Thursday asked the Army Corps of Engineers to build a facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park to treat COVID-19 patients.

The so-called Alternative Care Facility would handle COIVD-19 patients without acute symptoms to avoid overwhelming hospitals ahead of a predicted surge in the virus. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, West Allis Mayor Dan Devine and other local officials sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers asking for support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to build the facility.

The Army Corps of Engineers would lead construction of the facility and hire local contractors to assist in the project. It usually takes about one or two weeks for the Corps to build such facilities, according to a news release. State and federal governments would fund such a conversion of the park. It’s unclear when construction could begin, or how many beds the facility would contain but, according to a news release, local firms will be contracted to assist the Army Corps in building the site.

The Corps is also converting Chicago’s McCormick Place convention center, the largest convention center in the U.S., into a coronavirus care facility. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the event space would have 500 beds for patients ready by April 5 and would ultimately have 3,000 beds.

“Preparing for an escalation of COVID-19 cases is critical as we take every possible measure to minimize the impact on our community,” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said in a statement. “We make this urgent request of our State and Federal partners together as one County to support our local healthcare delivery systems in response to this pandemic.”

The Milwaukee County Unified Emergency Operations Center selected the state fair park grounds after evaluating several other sites for such a care facility. The park grounds, in West Allis, which has several options for large venues, housing, parking and a “natural perimeter,” make the area best-suited for such a project, according to a news release.