Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Two years after Trump put a shovel in the ground, Wisconsin still waiting on Foxconn to come through

Two years after Trump put a shovel in the ground, Wisconsin still waiting on Foxconn to come through

By: USA Today Network October 20, 2020 11:24 am

The Foxconn Technology Group project in Mount Pleasant was billed as an economic miracle worker for Wisconsin.

Tagged with:

About USA Today Network

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo