Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Zenith Tech wins $57.6M contract for I-43 project in Milwaukee

Zenith Tech wins $57.6M contract for I-43 project in Milwaukee

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 29, 2021 12:59 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has awarded Waukesha's Zenith Tech a $57.6 million contract for a bridge-replacement project in Milwaukee as part of the state'sApril letting, which put more than $120 million worth of work out to bid.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo