Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Belle City Square

BUILDING BLOCKS: Belle City Square

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires June 23, 2021 9:49 am

ADDRESS: The former Horlick Manufacturing site at 2100 Northwestern Ave., Racine SIZE: 16 acres COST: $100 million DEVELOPER: J. Jeffers & Co., Milwaukee SIGNIFICANCE OF PROJECT: J. Jeffers & Co., which bought the property in 2018, is working with the city of Racine, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan and Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development to turn ...

Tagged with:

About Bridgetower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo