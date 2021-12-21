Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Misclassification group finds GC liability for subcontractor abuses 'not feasible' (access required)

Misclassification group finds GC liability for subcontractor abuses ‘not feasible’ (access required)

By: Nate Beck, December 21, 2021 4:29 pm

A state task force on misclassification found it's not feasible to hold general contractors accountable for wage and hour violations committed by their subcontractors.

About Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

