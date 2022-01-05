Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Madison developer plans to break ground this spring on MKE’s third mass-timber tower (access required)

Madison developer plans to break ground this spring on MKE’s third mass-timber tower (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] January 5, 2022 4:13 pm

After closing on a land purchase, a Madison developer plans to break ground this spring on a $60 million apartment project that will provide Milwaukee with a third tower built with mass timber.

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo