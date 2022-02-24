Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / US long-term mortgage rates tick down to 3.89% this week (access required)

US long-term mortgage rates tick down to 3.89% this week (access required)

By: Associated Press February 24, 2022 11:47 am

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell slightly this week, after rising to their highest level in three years last week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo