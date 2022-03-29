Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / Michels gets nearly $1M contract for Dane County phosphorus removal (access required)

Michels gets nearly $1M contract for Dane County phosphorus removal (access required)

By: Dan Shaw, [email protected] March 29, 2022 11:59 am

Michels Corp. has won a nearly $1 million contract to remove sediment from a Dane County lake as part of the county’s “Suck the Muck” campaign to curtail phosphorus pollution.

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, [email protected]

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at [email protected] or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo