Immel adds 5 to its team

Immel Construction has welcomed five employees to its team with decades of cumulative experience.

Kate Sheblak joined Immel Construction as an assistant project manager. Sheblak is joining the team with a background in a variety of markets, including health care, education, commercial, and retail. Her responsibilities include overall administration and technical management on projects from pre-construction through final acceptance by the client.

Jeremy Wilson joined Immel Construction as a superintendent with 16 years of industry experience. Wilson has an extensive background in construction with Walmart and will use his experience to lead the daily activities on site for Immel’s retail projects.

Brian Laudolff joined Immel Construction as a superintendent with 31 years of industry experience. Laudolff has decades of experience managing job sites for education, municipal, and commercial projects. He will bring his vast industry knowledge on large scale projects with him to Immel Construction’s team of superintendents.

Austin Luck joined Immel Construction as a superintendent with 15 years of industry experience. Luck is a returning superintendent, having spent nearly three years with Immel Construction managing retail projects in the past. He will continue his construction career with Immel tackling the daily job site duties for Walmart, Sam’s Club and other retail projects.

Mark Serotzke joined Immel Construction as a superintendent with over 30 years of industry experience. Serotzke has an extensive background in the HVAC and plumbing fields, having been responsible for the maintenance and repair of mechanical systems in the past.