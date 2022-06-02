Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Wisconsin, national Democrats start coordinated campaign (access required)

Wisconsin, national Democrats start coordinated campaign (access required)

By: Associated Press June 2, 2022 6:14 am

Wisconsin Democrats on Thursday announced a joint effort with national party leaders they are calling the largest midterm coordinated campaign in state history, with the goal of reelecting Gov. Tony Evers and defeating Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo